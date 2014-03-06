DUBAI, March 6 Iran rejected on Thursday Israeli
allegations that Tehran supplied rockets intended for
Palestinian guerrillas in the Gaza Strip.
"This allegation is not true and in principle the message or
movement of a ship carrying weapons from Iran to Gaza is not
true," Amir Abdollahian, Deputy Foreign Ministry for Arab and
African Affairs said, according to official state news agency
IRNA.
"The allegation is merely based on repetitious and baseless
fabrications of the Zionist media," he added.
The Israeli military said its navy seized a ship in the Red
Sea on Wednesday that was carrying dozens of advanced
Iranian-supplied rockets made in Syria and intended for
Palestinian guerrillas in the Gaza Strip.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran's
military arm which answers directly to Supreme Leader Ali
Khamenei rather than to the president, has also rejected the
reports, according to IRNA.
(Reporting by Michelle Moghtader; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and
Eric Walsh)