(SACE corrects to show that total credit lines and guarantees
are for 4.8 billion euros, not 8.8 billion euros)
ROME, April 12 Italy announced 4.8 billion euros
($5.45 billion) in credit lines and financial guarantees to
relaunch exports to Iran, the Italian export agency said on
Tuesday during Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's visit to Tehran.
Italy's state-run lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will
offer credit lines worth 4 billion euros to companies building
oil-and-gas and transport infrastructure, while export agency
SACE will guarantee those loans,a SACE statement said.
A further 800 million euros in credit lines for small- and
medium-sized will also be offered, the statement said.
($1 = 0.8758 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)