ROME, April 12 Italy announced 8.8 billion euros
($10.05 billion) in credit lines and financial guarantees to
relaunch exports to Iran, the Italian export agency said on
Tuesday during Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's visit to Tehran.
Italy's state-run lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will
offer credit lines of 4 billion euros to companies building oil
and gas infrastructure, while export agency SACE will guarantee
loans and offer trade financing of 4.8 billion euros, a SACE
statement said.
($1 = 0.8758 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)