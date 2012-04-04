* Insurers to cut cargo insurance coverage by over 50
* Reflects European firms' move to halt reinsurance on Iran
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese nonlife insurers are in
talks with Japanese buyers of Iranian oil to slash cargo
insurance coverage for transporting Iranian crude reflecting the
EU's move to prohibit European insurers from providing
reinsurance, industry sources said on Wednesday.
A ban on European insurance cover for Iranian oil exports
from July 1 is threatening to curtail shipments and raise costs
for major buyers. Japan and South Korea have lobbied for
exemptions, but insurance and shipping executives say a complete
ban now looks likely.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan
Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance are
among those that have approached Japanese oil refiners to cut
coverage for Iranian oil and petrochemical shipments by more
than 50 percent, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.
A source with a Japanese buyer of Iran crude said it has
been approached by at least two of those insurers regarding the
cut, but added it was not yet in talks to discuss the details of
what the cuts might be.
"We like to settle the issue by the end of the month or
early next month," the source said on condition of anonymity.
"It will have an impact (on procurement of Iran oil), but it's
hard to say now to what extent that might be because the issue
is complex."
The major insurers are also aiming to add waivers for war
risk insurance and hull cover, which protects vessels against
physical damage, to stop insuring while carrying Iranian oil,
the source added.
International sanctions are making it tough for refiners to
find shippers for the oil, insurers to underwrite the trade, and
banks to clear payments for Iran's principal export.
The European Union partly exempted some insurers from its
embargo on the Iranian oil trade until the start of July and
next month EU ministers plan to review whether to extend these
waivers.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)