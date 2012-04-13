* Insurers to cover one tanker with Iran oil at a time
* Insurers can provide up to 30 bln yen of hull cover
* Only 3 or 4 ships with Iran oil to get cover a month
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese insurers are warning
ship owners that they will only cover one tanker at a time
carrying Iranian crude oil through the Middle East Gulf due to
tightening Western sanctions against OPEC's second biggest
producer, industry sources said.
The three major non-life insurers, Tokio Marine & Nichido
Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, are limited to how much they
can provide in maritime coverage without tapping into the
European reinsurance market.
The EU will prohibit European insurers and reinsurers from
indemnifying tankers carrying Iranian crude oil anywhere in the
world from July, threatening to curtail shipments and raise
costs for major buyers. Japan and South Korea have lobbied for
exemptions, but insurance and shipping executives say a complete
ban now looks likely.
The three insurers together can only provide up to 30
billion yen ($370 million) at one time in hull and machinery
cover, which protects vessels against physical damage, without
relying on the European reinsurance market to hedge their risk.
That was enough to cover insurance for only one tanker
travelling inside the Gulf with Iranian crude oil, the industry
sources said.
"The Japanese buyers who load Iran crude need to share
information about schedules for loading. They haven't done so
previously," said an industry source familiar with the matter.
The insurers will only be able to cover three or four
tankers of Iranian crude oil a month since each ship takes about
a week to 10 days to travel in and out of the Gulf, sources
said.
That number of ships is down sharply from last year, when an
at least 10 tankers called at Iranian ports a month, delivering
313,480 barrels per day of crude oil to Japan, Iran's No.3 oil
customer after China and India, industry sources said.
Three to four tankers a month translates to 6 million to 8
million barrels per month, or about 200,000 to 267,000 barrels
per day, but the volumes are likely to be lower than that
because Japanese buyers typically do not fully load the tankers,
the sources added.
The Japan P&I club, the country's main ship insurer against
pollution and personal injury claims, has also been forced to
reduce its cover for a tanker carrying Iranian oil to $8 million
from July 1 from the current $1 billion due to EU sanctions.
($1 = 80.9950 yen)
