By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, July 11 Japanese insurers are expanding
their maritime coverage to allow more domestic tankers to
transport Iranian crude, as Tokyo looks to keep oil flowing
despite tough Western sanctions, industry sources said on
Wednesday.
Japan, Iran's third biggest oil buyer, is expected to resume
imports of the OPEC member's crude in August after halting
shipments this month as buyers held back to avoid any risk of
running afoul of European Union sanctions, which took effect
last week.
The EU oil embargo has stopped European insurers, who
dominate the maritime sector, from offering cover on Iranian
crude. Industry watchers say the EU step has proved to be the
hardest hitting measure in the West's arsenal of sanctions aimed
at Iran.
Tokyo has slashed its purchases of Iranian crude to comply
with Western sanctions, but wants to avoid more drastic
reductions that could drive up energy import costs and hurt the
world's third-largest economy.
To maintain Japan's oil trade with Iran, the Asian country's
insurers have increased their cargo and hull cover for tankers
carrying Iranian crude to 39 billion yen ($491 million), up 30
percent from an initial plan unveiled in April, industry
sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of
the matter, said. [ID: n L3E8FD555]
That will allow two supertankers, instead of one, to
transport Iranian oil through the Middle East Gulf at one time
and boost the country's shipping capacity from Tehran to more
than 200,000 barrels per day.
Japanese insurers are limited in the amount they can provide
in cargo and hull insurance, which protects ships and their
contents against physical damage, because they can no longer
share the risk with the Western-dominated reinsurance market.
The expansion in hull and cargo insurance follows Tokyo's
unprecedented move last month to provide up to $7.6 billion in
cover against pollution and personal injury claims, also known
as protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance, for shipments.
EU sanctions prohibit European insurers and reinsurers from
indemnifying tankers carrying Iranian crude oil anywhere in the
world, forcing Tehran's biggest oil customers to halt or scale
back purchases.
Japan's Iranian crude imports fell by a third in the first
five months of this year to an average of around 246,000 bpd
despite an increase in Japan's overall demand, data from the
country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry shows.
Tehran's top two oil buyers, China and India, have been
forced to rely on Iranian tankers to deliver Iran's crude as
their governments have not followed Tokyo. South Korea, the last
of Iran's top four customers, has stopped importing from Tehran
altogether.
With oil sales having slumped to half the rate of last year
and storage running out, Iran has been forced to shut off wells
at its vast oilfields and reduce output to levels unseen in more
than two decades.
($1=79.4700 Japanese yen)
