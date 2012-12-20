DUBAI Dec 20 A top aide to Iran's president was
temporarily freed from prison on Wednesday, Iranian media said,
in the latest twist in a case seen as reflecting the waning
influence of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the country's factionalised
politics.
Ali Akbar Javanfekr, Ahmadinejad's press adviser and head of
the state news agency IRNA, was sent to Tehran's Evin prison in
September to serve a six-month term for publishing an article
deemed offensive to public decency.
Javanfekr's son, Mohammad Javanfekr, told Fars news agency
late on Wednesday evening that his father had left Evin prison
and was heading home with members of his family, Fars reported.
The temporary leave was granted on the request of
Javanfekr's family, and it was unknown how long the leave would
last, Fars said.
Javanfekr's arrest was regarded as an indication of
Ahmadinejad's dwindling clout within Iran's multi-tiered
political structure following a public spat with Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2011. The argument concerned the
clerical leader's reinstatement of Intelligence Minister Heydar
Moslehi, whom Ahmadinejad had sacked.
The arrest also sparked a public feud in October, when
Iran's judiciary barred Ahmadinejad from visiting Evin.
Ahmadinejad fired back by saying the ruling against Javanfekr
was "unjust."
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by William Maclean/Mark
Heinrich)