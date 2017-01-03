ANKARA Jan 3 Iran's judiciary said on Tuesday
an imprisoned human rights activist ended his hunger strike and
his wife was granted a temporary release from jail, the
semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
Activist Arash Sadeghi, 36, was sentenced to a 19-year
prison term in 2015 for "acting against national security,
spreading lies in cyberspace, and insulting the founder of the
Islamic Republic".
At least eight political prisoners in Iran were on
"life-threatening hunger strikes ... to demand better conditions
and reviews of their unjust prison sentences", the International
Campaign for Human Rights in Iran (ICHRI) said in a December
statement.
The New York-based rights group said the lives of at least
three of them, including Sadeghi, were in danger after weeks on
hunger strikes.
Sadeghi, jailed in June, started his hunger strike on Oct.
24 to protest the jailing of his wife, Golrokh Ebrahimi-Iraee.
She was sentenced to six years in jail for "insulting Islamic
sanctities" after writing an unpublished story on the stoning of
a woman for adultery and some Facebook posts.
He was taken to a hospital in Tehran on December 17 after
suffering heart palpitations, the ICHRI said in the statement.
"Sadeghi has ... ended his hunger strike," said Tehran
prosecutor Abbas Jafari-Dolatabadi. "The representative of the
prosecutor met with Sadeghi several times, during which he was
told to end the hunger strike.
"He believes his wife has been treated unjustly, but such
measures complicates her case," Dolatabadi said. "There are
legal ways to protest the sentence."
Iran's Students News Agency, ISNA, said Ebrahimi-Iraee's
temporary release may be extended. Her release comes after days
of an international Twitter campaign, which got the backing of
users around the globe and became a trending topic.
Iran has some of the strictest controls on internet access
in the world. It blocks access to social media platforms such as
Facebook and Twitter, although many users get access to them
through widely available software.
Top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, have twitter
accounts.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Larry King)