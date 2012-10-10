* Calls on Iranian officials to stop squabbling over economy
* Crisis in sanctions-hit Iran over fall of currency
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Oct 10 Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei told Iranian officials on Wednesday to stop bickering
over mounting economic woes as Tehran grapples with
Western-imposed sanctions, voicing concern heightened by the
collapse of the rial currency.
His comments touched on divisions between Iranian government
agencies and political factions exacerbated by the rial's fall
over the past several weeks, fanning an atmosphere of crisis in
the world's No. 5 oil-exporting state.
"The country's officials should know and accept their
responsibilities and not blame each other," Khamenei said in a
televised speech in the northeastern c i ty of Bojnourd. "They
should be united and sympathise with each other."
The rial plunged some 35 percent in the free market to a
record low against the U.S. dollar over the 10 days to Oct. 2,
reflecting a decline in Iran's oil income wrought by tightened
sanctions imposed over its disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian savers have rushed to convert their rials into hard
currency, and riot police briefly clashed with crowds protesting
against the rial's slide near Tehran's Grand Bazaar last week.
By selling its remaining petrodollars to importers of basic
goods at state-controlled rates, the government could succeed in
preventing the currency crisis from crippling the economy.
But the rial's depreciation has hurt the government's
credibility and threatens to aggravate inflation, which is
already officially estimated at around 25 percent and believed
by private economists to be cresting much higher.
The debacle has fed criticism of President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad by political enemies eager to pin Iran's economic
difficulties on his administration. Parliament speaker Ali
Larijani, seen as a possible presidential candidate in elections
next year, has been trading barbs with Ahmadinejad.
Senior clerical figures close to Khamenei were fiercely
critical of Ahmadinejad's economic management in sermons
delivered at last week's Friday prayers, Iranian media reported.
In his speech on Wednesday, Khamenei said: "The illogical
s anctions of the West are barbaric," and he acknowledged that
inflation and unemployment were pressing problems.
IRAN CAN WITHSTAND SANCTIONS, KHAMENEI SAYS
But he insisted Iran could withstand the sanctions and
brushed off last week's street protests, saying they consisted
of a few people setting trash cans on fire.
He added that Tehran's merchants, who as a class were
instrumental in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, should be praised
for distancing themselves from the demonstrations.
Khamenei also denounced Western officials who thought the
rial's plunge showed Iranian weakness. U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said last week that the depreciation arose from
decisions by the Iranian government, an allusion to Tehran's
refusal to curb its nuclear programme.
"Are we worse off or you? In the streets of major European
countries there are demonstrations day and night ... The
problems of the West are much more complicated than ours,"
Khamenei said, alluding to Europe's debt crisis.
"The West's economy is frozen. You are worse off and you are
moving towards collapse and recession. These problems cannot
bring the Islamic Republic to its knees."
Legislators announced on Wednesday that they had collected
102 signatures in favour of questioning Ahmadinejad in
parliament and presented the motion to the deputy speaker. But
there was no word on when this might happen.
Political infighting is not new in Iran's ungainly
multipolar power structure and there is no sign that the
discontent poses a threat to Khamenei, who is Iran's highest
authority but has avoided blame for economic problems.
However, there are signs that government agencies are taking
aim at each other over the crisis and this could backfire badly
if it restricts Tehran's ability to respond to economic issues.
Armed forces chief Hassan Firouzabadi said this week the
central bank was primarily responsible for the currency crunch.
"The problems in the last few days were caused because some
in the banking system did not pay attention and the central bank
took some issues lightly," Firouzabadi said on Monday, according
to the Fars news agency.
Intelligence Minister Heydar Moslehi was quoted as blaming
the rial's descent on poor coordination between government
bodies and a government failure to heed predictions made by his
ministry as long ago as April 2011, Mehr news agency said.