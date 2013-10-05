* Supreme Leader may disapprove of Rouhani-Obama phone chat
* But endorses most of new president's diplomatic opening
* Could help Rouhani keep hardline foes at bay, for now
* Iran, powers eye next round of nuclear talks Oct. 15-16
(Adds Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's comments)
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Oct 5 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said on Saturday he supported moderate President
Hassan Rouhani's diplomatic opening to the United States at the
U.N. General Assembly last week but some aspects of it were "not
proper".
Khamenei did not elaborate on his objections but also said
he did not trust the United States as a negotiating partner,
hinting at disapproval over an historic phone conversation
between Rouhani and U.S. President Barack Obama.
But despite its reservations, Khamenei's overall endorsement
will probably protect Rouhani against conservative hardliners
opposed to his pursuit of "constructive interaction" with the
world to ease Iran's economically crippling isolation.
Khamenei - the ultimate arbiter of high state policy under
Iran's unwieldy dual system of clerical and republican rule -
said prior to Rouhani's trip that he supported "heroic
flexibility" in diplomacy, while cautioning that the Islamic
Republic must always remember who its foes are.
The Rouhani-Obama phone chat, the first between presidents
of the two deeply estranged countries since Iran's 1979 Islamic
Revolution, capped a week of overtures by Rouhani and his
foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to the West.
The landslide election in June of Rouhani has raised hopes
of a negotiated settlement to Iran's long-running dispute with
world powers over its nuclear programme - though it is Khamenei
who will make the final decision on the contours of any deal.
"We support the government's diplomatic movement, including
the trip to New York, because we trust the government and we are
optimistic regarding it," Khamenei said in a speech quoted by
ISNA news agency.
"But some of what happened in New York was not proper,
because the U.S. government is not trustworthy, is
self-important and illogicial, and breaks promises," he said.
Rouhani also won a resounding endorsement for his
conciliatory moves at the U.N. General Assembly from the Iranian
parliament, a significant gesture because the hardline assembly
is dominated by factions loyal to Khamenei.
CRIPPLING SANCTIONS
The president and his team are hoping to secure a removal of
international sanctions on Iran's banking, energy, and shipping
sector that slashed vital oil exports and hobbled the economy.
The sanctions were imposed over Iran's failure to address
suspicions that it is enriching uranium to develop a nuclear
arms capability. Iran says it wants only civilian atomic energy.
The next round of talks between Iran and six world powers on
the nuclear stand-off, which has raised fears of a new Middle
East war, is to be held in Geneva on Oct. 15-16.
A diplomat based in Tehran said Khamenei's carefully
calibrated comments looked like an effort to play down
expectations from negotiations in the near future.
"There have already been sceptical signs and in a way these
comments are not that surprising," the diplomat said, speaking
on condition of anonymity. "The distance between Iran and the
United States is very wide. It can't just turn into smiles and
friendliness. He (Khamenei) is giving it a chance, but if it
doesn't work he'll go back to his own way."
While in New York, Rouhani emphasised a changed atmosphere
between Iran and the United States, and said his goal is to
solve problems and pursue "the shared interest between the two
nations."
But while Rouhani's attempts to undo some of his predecessor
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's bellicose rhetoric on the world stage have
met with cautious approval at home from conservatives, some
hardliners in Iran's complex power structure have been critical
given their hostility to any thaw with the United States.
Upon Rouhani's return to Tehran last week, he was greeted at
the airport by a large crowd of supporters and a smaller group
of protesters who threw eggs and shoes at his official car.
And the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps, a pillar of the political establishment, declared last
week that Rouhani's phone call with Obama was premature.
Both Rouhani and Obama face domestic resistance to
rapprochement from those who fear their president may be too
inclined to grant concessions before the other side takes any
concrete steps. This wall of mistrust has impeded negotiations.
In one indication of the roadblocks to rebuilding relations
severed since 1980, Zarif said on CNN he was "disappointed" with
Obama for a statement he made in Washington this week after
meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel has threatened to attack Iran unless it ends its
nuclear programme and Obama said that Washington would "take no
options off the table, including military options," to prevent
Iran getting a nuclear weapon.
That sort of language was "insulting to the Iranian people,"
Zarif told CNN in an interview. "You do not deal with another
state with mutual respect by threatening them, by trying to
intimidate them...The Iranian people react very, very negatively
to such languages of threat and intimidation."
(Additional reporting by Marcus George in Dubai; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)