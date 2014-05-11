DUBAI May 11 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Western expectations for the
Islamic Republic to limit its missile programme were "stupid and
idiotic".
The Supreme Leader also called on the country's
Revolutionary Guards to mass-produce missiles.
The United States and its allies have said they are worried
about Iran's missile programme as they fear the weapons could
carry nuclear warheads. Iran has long denied having any plans to
develop atomic weapons.
"They expect us to limit our missile programme while they
constantly threaten Iran with military action. So this is a
stupid, idiotic expectation," Khamenei was quoted as telling the
IRNA news agency while on a visit to an aeronautics fair by the
Revolutionary Guards.
"The revolutionary guards should definitely carry out their
programme and not be satisfied with the present level. They
should mass produce. This is a main duty of all military
officials," Khamenei said.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)