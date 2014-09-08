(Adds quotes, details, changes sourcing)
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, Sept 8 Iran's top authority Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has successfully undergone
prostate surgery, Iranian state media and his website said on
Monday, in a rare public report on the state of his health.
Khamenei, 75, told state television ahead of the surgery
that "there is no reason to worry. Of course this does not mean
that I don't need people's prayers."
State television said later the operation was successful.
"The operation took place without anaesthetic at a state
hospital. The leader will stay at the hospital for a few days to
recover like all other identical cases," said the head of
Khamenei's medical team Alireza Marandi.
State media published pictures of President Hassan Rouhani
visiting Khamenei in the hospital after the operation.
"He is in a very good health ... our nation should not be
worried," Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Rouhani as
saying after the visit.
Head of Khamenei's office Mohammad Mohammadi-Golpayegani
told IRNA that "the supreme leader will leave hospital for home
after five or six days".
Numerous rumours that Khamenei had prostate cancer have
circulated in past years.
"The Supreme Leader had this prostate issue for some time
and the specialists believed that it was a suitable time for
surgery," Marandi was quoted as saying on the Khamenei.ir
website.
"This is a common illness in men at this age."
FORCE BEHIND ESTABLISHMENT
Khamenei succeeded the original Supreme Leader and founder
of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in
1989. He was Iran's president for two successive terms from
1981-1989, and survived an assassination attempt that paralyzed
his right arm in 1981.
Khamenei has substantial influence, or constitutional
authority, over the executive, legislative and judicial branches
of government as well as the military and media. Some feel his
departure would expose rivalries in the Islamic Republic.
"It would deepen the ongoing political infighting between
various political camps in Iran. And obviously there is the
danger of the Revolutionary Guards, which will want to cement
their power by supporting a more radical candidate, succeeding
Khamenei," said a Tehran-based analyst who asked not to be named
due to sensitivity of the issue.
"Khamenei is the force behind the establishment. Without
him, the system will collapse."
Khamenei has repeatedly denounced the West, particularly the
United States, over its actions against Iran's disputed nuclear
programme and its broader Middle Eastern policy.
But he has so far supported the talks between Iran and the
six world powers on the programme, which Western countries
suspect is aimed at seeking the capability to build a nuclear
bomb but which Iran says is for peaceful purposes.
Western states have imposed economic sanctions on the major
oil-producer to make it scale back its atomic activities.
Khamenei has expressed doubts the talks will resolve the
decade-long dispute.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)