ANKARA, Sept 8 Iran's top authority Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has successfully undergone
prostate surgery, Iranian state television said on Monday in a
rare public report on the state of his health.
Khamenei, 75, told state television ahead of the surgery
that "There is no reason to worry. Of course this does not mean
that I don't need people's prayers."
State television said later the operation was successful.
"The operation took place without anaesthetic at a state
hospital. The leader will stay at the hospital for a few days to
recover like all other identical cases," said the head of
Khamenei's medical team Alireza Marandi.
