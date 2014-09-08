ANKARA, Sept 8 Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has successfully undergone prostate surgery, Iranian state television said on Monday in a rare public report on the state of his health.

Khamenei, 75, told state television ahead of the surgery that "There is no reason to worry. Of course this does not mean that I don't need people's prayers."

State television said later the operation was successful.

"The operation took place without anaesthetic at a state hospital. The leader will stay at the hospital for a few days to recover like all other identical cases," said the head of Khamenei's medical team Alireza Marandi. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Ralph Boulton)