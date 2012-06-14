* "Temporary" export ceiling measure started on June 12
* More details to be set if EU insurance issues finalised
* New deals to be approved if payment period within 180 days
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, June 14 South Korea has imposed limits on
its exports to Iran - mainly steel, cars and electronics - to
reduce its risk of payment defaults as western sanctions disrupt
Iranian oil exports, the Korea International Trade Association
(KITA) said.
The KITA statement confirms an earlier Reuters report that
Asia's fourth-largest economy, which sold $1.7 billion of goods
in Iran in the first quarter of this year, would seek to impose
export limits.
"A self-imposed export control including setting settlement
ceilings for exports to Iran starts from June 12 for those
exporters who receive payments from the Iranian central bank's
won-denominated accounts at local banks," South Korea's
representative trade body said on its web site (www.kita.net) in
a statement dated June 12.
KITA said the measure had been taken in advance of planned
European Union sanctions on insuring Iranian oil tankers. It
also came as South Korea won an exemption from U.S. sanctions
thanks to its cuts in oil imports from Iran.
"Details such as what each firm's payment ceiling is, when
and how the ceiling will be given will be finalised once there
is confirmation on whether or not the European Union will extend
their shipment insurance and reinsurance."
KITA is the largest business organization in Korea with over
71,000 member companies.
Fresh export deals to Iran will be approved only if their
payment period is within 180 days to reduce uncertainty in
payment settlement, it said.
"This is temporary to prepare for the situation that Iranian
crude imports do not go smoothly, and it will be lifted if the
trading condition with Iran improves sharply," KITA also said.
Western countries have stepped up sanctions on Iran over its
nuclear programme which Washington and its allies suspect is a
cover for developing the capability to make an atomic bomb.
Tehran says it is only interested in using nuclear power for
generating electricity and other peaceful projects.
Two sources with knowledge of the issue told Reuters last
month that Seoul was considering cutting its exports to Iran.
Export quotas could be imposed on products including Samsung
Electronics' mobile phones and Hyundai Motor's
vehicles, one of the sources said.
South Korea, a major buyer of Iranian crude along with
China, India and Japan, managed to receive U.S. exemptions on
Iran's oil trade on Monday along with six other economies in
return for significantly cutting purchases of Iranian oil.
Still a bigger issue remains as it is not yet clear whether
separate European sanctions blocking access to tanker insurance
will cause shipments to grind to a halt from July 1.
Industry sources said that Korean refiners will halt Iranian
oil imports from July, while Seoul has been in talks with the EU
over the insurance ban.
International sanctions have already made it difficult for
Iran to repatriate oil payments from South Korea and other
countries.
The Iranian central bank has accumulated the equivalent of
$5-$6 billion in won accounts in South Korea, industry sources
noted last month. Around 2,000 South Korean companies are
exporting to Iran, according to the government.
Iran had a $5.3 billion trade surplus with South Korea in
2011, data from KITA shows. Iran's trade surplus in the first
four month of 2012 was $1.7 billion, down 14 percent from the
surplus in the same period of last year.
South Korea imported 25.25 million barrels of oil from Iran
in January-April of 2012, down about 10 percent from a year ago,
according to state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
(Editing by David Chance and Ed Davies)