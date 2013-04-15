* South Korea takes first Iranian NGL since last July
* Imports 72,750 tonnes in March vs 95,932 tonnes yr ago
-customs data
* Shipments could have been made via Iranian vessels
-sources
(Adds more details)
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, April 15 South Korea imported its first
Iranian natural gas liquids (NGL) in eight months in March,
customs data showed on Monday, after having halted shipments
last July because of EU sanctions restricting insurance on
tankers carrying Iranian oil.
South Korea imported a total of 101,029 tonnes of NGL -- a
feedstock for petrochemical production -- last month, with
72,750 tonnes coming from Iran, the data showed.
The Iranian NGL import volumes had been expected as South
Korea's Samsung Total Petrochemicals (STC) in January
revived a contract to buy Iranian oil, lured by cheap fuel.
Its French owner Total in February said it
objected the deal, and there was only one spot purchase.
It was not clear if STC took the full Iranian volume or if
there was more than one South Korean buyer.
An STC spokesman declined to comment on the imports.
South Korea halted imports of Iranian NGL, a light
condensate processed for petrochemical production, in July
because it was unable to find ships to carry the feedstock due
to the European Union sanctions.
The United States and the EU have imposed sanctions aimed at
halting Iran's nuclear programme, which the West suspects is
being used to develop arms. Tehran denies this.
Two sources familiar with the situation said NGL shipments
to South Korea could have resumed using Iranian ships.
South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude oil and
second-largest liquefied natural gas importer, bought 464,963
tonnes of NGL last year, according to the customs data.
Of the total, 372,203 tonnes came from Iran before being
stopped in July, and the rest from the United Arab Emirates.
