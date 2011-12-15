* Seoul may seek waiver if U.S. imposes new sanctions on
Tehran
* S.Korea to announce new sanctions on Iran this week
* BNP Paribas seeks BOK approval for Iran money transfer
By Ju-min Park and Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Dec 15 South Korea would join Japan
in seeking a waiver if the United States imposed new sanctions
that threaten the flow of oil from Iran by shutting down payment
channels for Iranian crude, government officials said on
Thursday.
South Korea is the world's fifth-largest crude
importer and Iran supplies about 10 percent of the oil it needs
to feed its industrialised, export-driven economy.
Seoul is one of Washington's close allies in the region, and
will probably seek an exemption from U.S. legislation that
threatens reprisals in the United States for financial
institutions that deal with Iran's central bank, sources said.
If South Korea fails to achieve a waiver, it may seek a
grace period to make new arrangements and avoid falling foul of
the sanctions, they added. Iran holds accounts at state-owned
Woori Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)
for oil payments, and Seoul wants to keep them open.
"We are not considering closing the won-denominated account
as it is highly likely that Woori and IBK won't be affected by
the bill even if it is approved," a government source told
Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the issue.
Japan, another big Iranian crude buyer, is also seeking a
waiver of the sanctions.
The U.S. legislation, which politicians in Washington hope
to pass this week, allows for a waiver for countries that have
cooperated with the United States in pressuring Iran to halt its
nuclear programme.
South Korea is expected to announce additional sanctions on
Iran as early as this week, but measures would be likely to
mirror those imposed on Iran by Japan last week and would not
include a ban on importing crude from Iran, sources said. Japan
toughened its sanctions on Iran last week.
"We have never considered (a crude oil imports ban) and have
not received any request," another source at the foreign affairs
ministry in Seoul said.
The United States is in consultation with all parties
including China on new sanctions against Iran, Deputy Secretary
of Energy Daniel Poneman said on Wednesday in Tokyo.
Last year, the Korean government allowed Iran's central bank
to open accounts denominated in Korean won for oil payments
after South Korea blacklisted the Seoul branch of Bank Mellat
and 101 other Iranian companies under international sanctions.
Even with those accounts, Iran has been unable to repatriate
the petrodollars or spend it in South Korea. The accounts at IBK
and Woori Bank are estimated to hold up to $5 billion of oil
money. Iran can use the accounts to buy goods from South Korea
but runs a trade surplus of hundreds of millions of dollars
every month with Seoul.
Following U.S. pressure to beef up sanctions, sources at the
South Korea government had said South Korea might ban Iranian
petrochemical product imports.
South Korea imported $350 million worth of Iranian
petrochemicals last year, while exporting $450 million worth of
its own petrochemicals to Iran. South Korea's global trade in
petrochemicals last year totalled $49 billion.
TANKER LOANS
Earlier this month, sources said Iran's biggest oil tanker
operator, NITC, was in talks with French bank BNP Paribas over
the repayment of hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using
the Iranian funds held in South Korea.
One source familiar with the matter said that BNP Paribas
had submitted a report to Bank of Korea on Wednesday seeking
approvals for the transaction.
The source said that Iran's central bank could hand over
money to state-run Korea Trade Insurance Corp, which is the
equivalent of a loan guarantor for Iran's NITC as part of
financial support for Korean shipbuilders. This could then be
paid to BNP Paribas.
The Korea Trade Insurance Corp declined to comment. NITC and
BNP Paribas were not immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Simon Webb)