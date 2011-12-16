* S.Korea to blacklist more Iranian firms and personnel

* To keep Iran's won-denominated accounts open for oil imports

* No ban on petrochemicals imports (Adds analyst quotes and more details)

By Christine Kim and Cho Mee-young

SEOUL, Dec 16 South Korea on Friday imposed new sanctions on Iran, banning fresh investment in its oil and gas sectors and blacklisting additional Iranian firms and personnel, but took no steps that would disrupt crucial oil shipments.

Plans for fresh U.S. sanctions to isolate Tehran have sent shudders among Asian governments who fear they will have no way to pay for Iranian crude imports and face rising costs to fuel the region's growing economies.

South Korea buys 10 percent of its oil needs from Iran but is also a U.S. ally, and Friday's sanctions appeared intended to strike a balance.

"South Korea has to do the minimum to keep both sides happy," said Hooman Peimani, head of the energy security division at the Energy Studies Institute of the National University of Singapore.

"They have appeased the Americans by abiding by some of the U.S. sanctions, but did not go far enough to undermine their own national interests."

The finance ministry said it would keep open bank accounts held by the Iranian central bank in Seoul, which are used to pay for crude oil shipments.

It also said it would not ban Iranian petrochemical imports, backtracking from a measure some government officials had suggested as punishment.

"We will add 99 groups and six personnel regarding the Iranian nuclear programme development," the ministry said.

"We plan to suggest to domestic firms that they take cautious measures in their petrochemical product purchases."

Legislation passed by the House and Senate in Washington this week sought to force countries to close such accounts or risk being cut off from the U.S. financial system.

Last year, South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer, blacklisted the Seoul branch of Bank Mellat and 101 other Iranian companies under international sanctions but allowed Iran's central bank to open accounts denominated in Korean won for oil payments.

Iran has not been able to repatriate the funds, which are now estimated to amount to $5 billion. Korean sources said the U.S. sanctions may make it impossible to transfer these funds to Tehran.

JAPAN, KOREA SEEKING EXEMPTIONS

South Korea imported oil and other products worth $10.87 billion between October of 2010 and October 2011 and had exports worth $6.14 billion, according to the Korea International Trade Association.

Government sources had said that any additional South Korean sanctions on Iran would likely mirror those imposed by Japan last week, which expanded a blacklist of Iranian firms and individuals, but excluded ramping up restrictions on Iran's energy sector.

Both nations, major buyers of Iranian oil, are also seeking a waiver from proposed U.S. sanctions which could threaten the flow of oil from Iran by shutting down payment channels.

"We are in talks with the U.S. to mitigate the sanctions such as having an exemption so as to make crude imports possible via (Korean) won-denominated payments," a Korean finance ministry official said on Friday. (Additional reporting by Jumin Park, Shinghyung Lee and Cho Meeyoung in SEOUL and Randy Faby in SINGAPORE; editing by Miral Fahmy)