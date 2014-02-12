* Comes after Japan became first of Iran's oil buyers to
make payment
* Two South Korean banks to make payment in March -sources
* Iran holding up to $5.6 bln in Korea as of late 2013
-source
By Yena Park and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea is set to become the
second Asian nation to make a payment to Iran for crude oil
imports under an interim nuclear deal that has provided limited
sanctions relief, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Under a Nov. 24 agreement with six major powers, Iran won
access to $4.2 billion of its oil revenues frozen abroad by
eight money-transfer schedules through July if it carried out
its part of the deal to curb its nuclear programme.
Japan became the first of Iran's oil buyers to make a
payment to Iran under the eased sanctions earlier this month.
It was not clear the amount to be transferred but the
Iranian central bank was holding up to $5.6 billion in two
won-denominated accounts, one at Woori Bank and the
other at Industrial Bank of Korea as of late 2013,
according to one of the sources.
A second source who confirmed the money transfer added the
payment would be made by the two Korean banks next month - one
part on early March and the other later in the month.
The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of
the issue.
State-owned Woori Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea declined
to comment on the money transfer.
According to the November agreement between Tehran and the
five powers, the second and third payment schedules are March 1
for $450 million and March 7 for $550 million.
Bank of Korea and South Korean finance ministry officials
contacted by Reuters said no decision had been made about money
transfers to Iran.
Japan became the first of Iran's oil buyers to make a
payment for crude imports under the interim nuclear deal, after
the West eased a year-long stranglehold on revenues that has
crippled the Iranian economy. One source confirmed the Japanese
payment was $550 million.
Until the interim deal, Iran's importers had been steadily
reducing purchases to avoid falling foul of U.S. and European
Union sanctions.
The four Asian buyers - China, India, Japan and South Korea
- together cut oil imports from Iran by 15 percent on the year
to an average of 935,862 barrels per day (bpd) in 2013,
government and industry data showed.
An agreement between Iran and six world powers in November
allows the OPEC member to keep exports at the current reduced
levels of about 1 million bpd, and opens a door for lifting
shipments later.
Shipments to Tehran's biggest oil customers are expected to
recover only slightly this year, even after a deal with the West
eases some sanctions.
($1 = 1070.8500 Korean won)
(Writing by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed
Davies)