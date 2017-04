Beirut Iran is to give a military grant to the Lebanese Army, the director of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday, boosting security forces that are already backed by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

"The Islamic Republic decided to give a military grant to the Lebanese Army," he said in Beirut. Shamkhani is meeting Lebanese officials. He did not give a figure for the grant.

