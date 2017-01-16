(Adds details, background)
DUBAI Jan 16 Iran's anti-aircraft forces fired
shots at a drone on Monday that had entered the no-fly zone in
the capital Tehran, a military commander was quoted as saying by
Tasnim news agency.
Central Tehran is a no-fly zone as government institutions
and the office of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei are
located there.
"Shots have been fired at a drone as it entered the no-fly
zone in Tehran. Nothing to be worried about," the governor of
Tehran province, Isa Farhadi was quoted as saying by Tansim news
agency.
"We do not know yet who it belonged to," he added.
A commander in Iran's air defence forces, Alireza Elhami,
told Tasnim news that the drone was a quadcopter that left the
area after the warning shots.
Quadcopter are non-military drones, usually used for
filming.
Iran in December shot down a drone which was being operated
by a film crew in central Tehran, recording aerial footage for a
documentary for state television.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison
Williams)