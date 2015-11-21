UPDATE 1-Etihad Airways appoints interim Group CEO
* Outgoing Group CEO, Group CFO to leave July 1 (Adds details, background)
DUBAI Nov 21 A foreign surveillance drone crashed on Saturday in southern Iran near Shush city in Khuzestan province, the governor was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
It was not clear if the drone crashed for technical reasons or it has been shot down by Iran.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)
* Outgoing Group CEO, Group CFO to leave July 1 (Adds details, background)
* Lost 261,000 customers so far this year (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)