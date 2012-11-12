(Makes clear in 1st paragraph that incident was reported last
week)
* Air drills covering eastern half of Iran take place amid
heightened U.S.-Iran tensions
* Last week Pentagon said Iranian warplanes fired on U.S.
drone over Gulf
DUBAI, Nov 12 Iran launched large-scale air
defence drills in the country's eastern half on Monday, Iranian
media reported, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and
Washington over a military incident in the Gulf reported last
week.
The "Velayat-4" manoeuvres being held this week will span
850,000 square kilometres in Iran's northeast, east, and
southeast regions, or about half its total land mass. The
manoeuvres will include about 8,000 troops, drawn both from
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its regular
military, several media outlets said.
"Various kinds of fixed, mobile, and tactical long-range
radars, and fixed, tactical and airborne electronic surveillance
systems will participate in this exercise," said Farzad Esmaili,
who heads Iran's air defence headquarters, according to state
news agency IRNA.
The exercise will also test Iran's bombers, refuelling
planes, and unmanned aircraft, Esmaili said.
The Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) said on Monday that
F-4, F-5, F-7, and F-14 fighters will participate in the
exercise.
Missile and artillery systems will also be tested, Shahrokh
Shahram, spokesman for the drills, told IRNA on Sunday, and the
drills will also focus on improving coordination between Iran's
military and the IRGC, a powerful domestic and international
actor separate from the regular military.
Last week, the U.S. Pentagon said Iranian warplanes opened
fire on an unarmed U.S. drone over international waters on Nov.
1.
Iran said it had repelled an aircraft violating its
airspace.
The incident underlined the risk of escalation in tensions
between the United States and Iran in an ongoing dispute over
Tehran's nuclear programme.
Although the Iranian air drills come just days after the
Pentagon's announcement, the exercises appear to have been
planned well in advance. In September, Esmaili told ISNA that
Iran was planning a large-scale air defence drill in the coming
months.
On Sunday, Revolutionary Guards commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh
said Iran believed the U.S. drone was gathering intelligence on
oil tankers off its shores, according to the Mehr news agency.
Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the Guards, said his
forces had acted well in repelling the drone.
"Iran's air defence systems and IRGC fighter jets did their
job and forced the aircraft out of Iran's skies," Jafari said on
Sunday, according to Iran's English-language Press TV. "If such
intrusions take place in the future, we will protect our
airspace."
Washington, the EU and other bodies have imposed sanctions
on Iran's oil trade to press it to halt nuclear research the
West fears is aimed at developing the capability to build a
nuclear bomb.
The United States and Israel have not ruled out military
action against Iran, if diplomacy fails to resolve the row.
Iran denies the charge, saying its nuclear work is purely
for peaceful purposes. Iranian officials have threatened to
strike U.S. military bases in the region and target Israel if
its nuclear sites are attacked.
Iran has carried out a number of military simulations this
year, including the "Great Prophet 7" missile exercises in July.
In August, Iran announced that it had tested a short-range
missile with a new guidance system capable of striking land and
sea targets.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by John Stonestreet)