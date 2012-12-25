DUBAI Dec 25 Iran will begin six days of naval
drills in the Strait of Hormuz at the end of this week, an
Iranian naval commander said on Tuesday, an exercise meant to
showcase its military capabilities in what is a vital oil and
gas shipping route.
The "Velayat 91" drills will be held from Friday to
Wednesday across an area of about 1 million square kilometres in
the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and northern parts of the
Indian Ocean, said Habibollah Sayyari, according to Iranian
media.
Iranian officials have often said that Iran could block the
strait - through which 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil
exports pass - if it came under military attack over its
disputed nuclear programme.
Iran held a similar 10-day drill last December and sent a
submarine and a destroyer into the Gulf four months ago at the
same time as U.S. and allied navies were conducting exercises in
the same waters to practice keeping oil shipping lanes open.
Sayyari was quoted as saying the new drill would test the
navy's missile systems, combat ships, submarines and patrol and
reconnaissance methods.
"In this exercise we will use the navy's newest weapons and
tactics," Sayyari said. "Certainly we will observe the marine
borders of neighbouring states and will carry out our exercises
according to international laws and regulations."
A heavy Western naval presence in the Gulf is meant to deter
any attempt to block the waterway.