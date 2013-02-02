DUBAI Feb 2 Iran unveiled what it said was a
new, domestically built fighter jet on Saturday, local media
reported.
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said at a ceremony in Tehran
that the Qaher 313 demonstrated Iran's growing self-reliance in
the field of military technology.
Iran's functional air force has been limited to perhaps as
few as a few dozen strike aircraft, either Russian or ageing
U.S. models acquired before the 1979 Iranian revolution.
The Islamic Republic, under an international arms embargo,
has long struggled to find spare parts and some military experts
say the fleet is outdated.
"This advanced fighter jet with unique physical
characteristics has a very low radar cross section and therefore
is capable of operating at low altitudes," Defence Minister
Ahmad Vahidi said of the Qaher 313, according to Mehr news
agency.
Tensions in the region have simmered over Tehran's nuclear
programme. Israel has threatened to bomb its nuclear sites if
diplomacy and sanctions fail to stop Iranian nuclear activity
the West suspects is aimed at developing a weapons capability.
Iran denies the weapons charge, saying it seeks only
electricity and medical isotopes.
"Now the speed of Iran's development in science and
technology does not depend on circumstances, it depends on our
will," Ahmadinejad said on Saturday in remarks carried on state
television. "We should set higher targets. We see that it is
possible, we have the capabilities."
"This project carries the message of brotherhood, peace, and
security and it doesn't pose any threat to anyone. There is no
intention to interfere in any other country's affairs," he said.
Iran often holds military drills and announces weapons
advances that it says are for purely deterrent purposes, though
some analysts are sceptical of such reported advances because
they cannot be independently verified.
Western sanctions levied on Iran's energy and banking
sectors have damaged its economy and limited oil sales, a major
source of revenue for the government. But Tehran has shown no
sign of backing down from what it says is its right to enrich
uranium for civilian uses.
Iran is commemorating the 34th anniversary of the 1979
Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah in 10 days
of events that began on Thursday.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Pravin Char)