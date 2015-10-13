Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday that there are "strong indications" that Iran's test of a new precision-guided ballistic missile on Sunday violated a U.N. Security Council resolution.
The U.N. Security Council prohibits Iran from undertaking any activity related to ballistic missiles that could deliver a nuclear warhead, but Iranian officials have pledged to ignore the ban.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.