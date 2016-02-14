* Iran has one of the world's biggest zinc deposits
LONDON, Feb 14 Iran's rich deposits of zinc,
copper, gold and other minerals are tempting international
investors after the lifting of Western sanctions, but
development of the sector will take time and problems will have
to be overcome.
A slump in metals prices and uncertainty about working with
the Tehran government, which controls virtually all the
country's mines, means that many foreign mining firms are not
scrambling to sign deals.
Nevertheless, some agreements have already been struck and
other foreign firms have been looking at Iran's mining and
metals sector in the weeks following the scrapping of sanctions
as part of a nuclear deal, which went into force last month.
Iran, which boasts one of the world's largest undeveloped
zinc projects and myriad other mines, has been trying to lure
investors since it became clear that sanctions would be lifted
under last year's deal signed by Tehran and six world powers.
Iran's state-owned mines and metal holding company IMIDRO
told an Australian mining conference in November that its mining
sector needed $20 billion of investment by 2025.
"Iran absolutely has world class mining assets, which have
hitherto been shrouded from investors, but we're in the depths
of one of the darkest, worst downturns in mining for some time,"
said Neil Passmore, chief executive of Hannam & Partners
boutique merchant bank in London.
The slump in commodity prices has hit international mining
firms, forcing them to sell assets, cut dividends and slash
capital spending to preserve cash, but some deals with Iran are
still being done.
"During the six to 12 months that it's looked likely
sanctions would be lifted, people have been starting to do some
work and now that things have opened up, they're increasing the
pace," Passmore added.
In India, national aluminium company NALCO said
last month it planned to send a team to Iran to explore setting
up a smelter worth about $2 billion and state-run KIOCL is
considering building an iron ore pellet complex.
Other companies from Italy and China to South Korea have
either signed deals or are looking into possibilities.
UNCERTAINTY
But highlighting the uncertainty among potential investors,
NALCO said it was also looking at Oman and Qatar as possible
sites for its aluminium smelter.
A spokesman for global miner Rio Tinto ,
which was previously involved in the Sara Gunay gold project in
Iran, said there was no work being done by their exploration
team regarding the country.
Chief Executive Mark Bristow of Randgold Resources,
which has experience of mining in risky areas of Africa, told
Reuters the firm was not interested in Iran.
Dealing with Iran, which is beset by political infighting
between pragmatic and hardline factions, can be complex and time
consuming. Foreign energy executives hoping to invest in oil and
gas fields there complain Tehran has still not revealed contract
terms, abruptly cancelling a conference due to be held this
month when they had expected it to do so.
Although minerals development may take years, Iran's bounty
and low energy costs will eventually build it into a substantial
player in the global metals industry, analysts say.
Iran's Mehdiabad project is one of the world's largest zinc
deposits, which was previously due to be developed by
Australian's Union Resources, with annual output of 300,000
tonnes a year.
Iran says it has 68 types of minerals, including iron ore,
coal, gold and copper with total reserves of 43 billion tonnes.
Besides growing as a producer, the country of 80 million
people is also set to help boost global demand for metals since
it is the biggest economy to rejoin the global trading system
since Russia, following the breakup of the Soviet Union over two
decades ago.
"As they get more oil revenue, there's no reason why they
shouldn't look to diversify the economy and drive metals
exports," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe
Generale in London.
"It plays both ways, as they're welcomed back into the
international fold, hopefully they'll also contribute to the
demand side of the ledger, as they've got a young and rising
population."
