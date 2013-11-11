(Adds police comment on possible personal motive)
By Marcus George
DUBAI Nov 10 An unidentified attacker shot dead
an Iranian deputy minister of industry in Tehran on Sunday, the
state news agency IRNA reported, in what appeared the first
reported killing of a senior central government official in
years.
The Mehr semi-official news agency reported a police officer
as saying a personal motive was most probably behind the killing
of Safdar Rahmat Abadi, shot dead in the head and chest as he
got into his car in the east of the capital.
"The likelihood is that the killing of Mr Rahmat Abadi
happened through a personal motive and talk of assassinations
and political issues is not involved," it quoted Colonel Alireza
Mehrabi as saying.
The IRNA news agency quoted witnesses as saying the attack
occurred at about 7:50 p.m. (1620 GMT).
"Investigations show that two shots were fired from inside
the vehicle," IRNA quoted a police official as saying.
"That two shells were found inside the car shows a
strong likelihood that the assailant was inside the car and in
conversation with Mr Abadi. There was no sign of struggle at
the scene of the killing."
The student news agency ISNA said a special homicide
investigator and criminal prosecutor were at the scene, adding
no arrests had yet been made.
There has been a surge of attacks against Iranian military
and provincial officials in recent weeks, but Abadi's killing
appeared to be the first reported fatal shooting of a senior
central government official in years.
Iranian Sunni Islamists claimed responsibility for the
killing of an Iranian prosecutor in Sistan Baluchistan province
last week.
They said it was revenge for the hanging of 16 prisoners
carried out by judiciary officials after an attack by the Jaish
ul-Adl group of Sunni Islamist militants in which 14 border
guards were killed.
In Washington, a State Department spokesman said of Abadi's
killing: "We've seen the media reports and have no further
information or comment at this time."
There was no immediate indication that the killing had
anything to do with Iran's nuclear dispute with the West.
Authorities in the capital have accused Israel and its
Western allies of carrying out the assassinations of five
Iranian nuclear scientists since 2007. The last such attack
happened in January 2012 when one man was killed by a car bomb.
The United States has denied any role in these killings.
Israel has not commented.
On Oct. 3, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they were
investigating the death of an officer in what they called an
horrific incident, but denied media reports it was an
assassination.
Alborz, an Iranian website, had reported that Mojtaba
Ahmadi, an officer in the Guards, was found shot dead in late
September near Karaj, a town northwest of Tehran.
Israel sees Iran's nuclear activities as a threat to its
existence and has urged the West to force Tehran to curb them.
Iran says its atomic work has only peaceful purposes.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington;
Reporting by Marcus George; Writing by Kevin Liffey and William
Maclean; Editing by Alistair Lyon,; Janet Lawrence and Elizabeth
Piper)