* Drill shows Iran could hit Israel, U.S. bases
* Tensions rising over Iran's nuclear programme
(Adds Israeli comment, Qader missile range)
By Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Jan 2 Iran said on Monday it had
successfully test-fired what it described as two long-range
missiles, flexing its military muscle in the face of mounting
Western pressure over its nuclear programme.
The announcement came at the climax of 10 days of naval
exercises in the Gulf, during which Tehran has warned it could
shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40 percent of world oil
is shipped, if sanctions were imposed on its crude exports.
Analysts say Iran's increasingly strident rhetoric, which
has pushed oil prices higher, is aimed at sending a message to
the West that it should think twice about the economic cost of
putting further pressure on Tehran.
"We have successfully test-fired long-range shore-to-sea
and surface-to-surface missiles, called Qader (Capable) and Nour
(Light) today," Deputy Navy Commander Mahmoud Mousavi told state
television.
Despite his use of the term 'long-range', the semi-official
Fars news agency said the Qader's range was only 200 km (125
miles), and no figure was given for the Nour.
Iran is about 225 km (140 miles) at its nearest point from
Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, and about 1,000 km
(625 miles) from Israel. Its longest-range missile, the
Sajjil-2, has a range of up to 2,400 km (1,500 miles).
Iran said on Monday it had no intention to close the Strait
of Hormuz, but has carried out "mock" exercises on shutting it.
"No order has been given for the closure of the Strait of
Hormuz. But we are prepared for various scenarios," state
television quoted navy chief Habibollah Sayyari as saying.
The U.S. Fifth Fleet said it would not allow shipping to be
disrupted in the strategic waterway.
Tehran denies Western accusations that it is trying to build
atomic bombs, saying it needs nuclear technology to generate
electricity.
The United States and Israel have not ruled out military
action against Iran if diplomacy fails to resolve the Islamic
state's nuclear row with the West.
ISRAELI REACTION
Israel played down the military impact of Iran's
announcement, saying Tehran's forces were no match for the
West's in the Gulf.
Moshe Yaalon, vice prime minister and minister of strategic
affairs, told Israel Radio the exercises reflected Iran's
concern about sanctions to curb its nuclear ambitions, and its
efforts to suggest its naval forces could match those of the
West, led by the United States, in the Gulf.
On that point, Yaalon was dismissive. "Really, this couldn't
even be called a fair fight between the two sides." He repeated
Israel's call for tougher economic sanctions against Iran
accompanied by "a credible military option as a last resort".
The European Union is considering following the United
States in banning imports of Iranian crude oil. U.S. President
Barack Obama signed new sanctions against Iran into law on
Saturday, stepping up the pressure with sanctions on financial
institutions that deal with Iran's central bank.
If enforced strictly, the sanctions could make it nearly
impossible for most refiners to buy crude from Iran, the world's
fourth biggest producer.
The United Nations Security Council has already imposed
four rounds of global sanctions on Iran over its refusal to halt
sensitive nuclear activities.
Iran has so far shown no willingness to change its nuclear
course but Iranian media reported on Saturday that nuclear
negotiator Saeed Jalili would write to the EU foreign policy
chief to say Tehran was ready for fresh talks on its nuclear
programme.
Talks between Iran and six world powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - stalled in January.
(Additional reporting by Hossein Jaseb in Tehran and Jeffrey
Heller in Jerusalem; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)