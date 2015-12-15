WASHINGTON Dec 15 The Obama administration
would not rule out taking additional steps over an Iranian
missile test if security officials determined they would benefit
U.S. national security, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said
on Tuesday.
Asked about the possibility of imposing sanctions against
Iran over the October missile test, Earnest told reporters
President Barack Obama would not stand in the way if U.S.
officials deemed such measures useful.
(Reporting by Sudan Heavey,; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)