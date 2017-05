Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif speaks at a public lecture ''Paradigm Shift from a Zero-Sum Game to a Win-Win Situation'' in Singapore March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

ANKARA Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry have not discussed Iran's missile tests, a source told Iran's Students News Agency ISNA on Thursday.

"John Kerry has sent emails to Zarif asking for a telephone call to discuss issues, including Iran's missile tests, but it did not happen because Zarif is on an official visit," the source told ISNA.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday that Kerry had called Zarif to discuss Tehran’s latest round of ballistic missile tests.

