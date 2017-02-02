BERLIN Feb 2 Iran tested a cruise missile
called "Sumar" that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons in
addition to test-firing a medium-range ballistic missile on
Sunday, German newspaper Die Welt reported Thursday, citing
unspecified intelligence sources.
No comment was immediately available from Germany's BND
foreign intelligence agency or from Iranian authorities.
The newspaper said the Sumar cruise missile was built in
Iran and travelled around 600 km in its first known successful
test. The missile is believed to be capable of carrying nuclear
weapons and may have a range of 2,000 to 3,000 km, the paper
said, citing intelligence sources.
Cruise missiles are harder to counter than ballistic
missiles since they fly at lower altitudes and can evade enemy
radar, confounding missile defence missiles and hitting targets
deep inside an opponent's territory.
But the biggest advantage from Iran's point of view, a
security expert told Die Welt, was that cruise missiles are not
mentioned in any United Nations resolutions that ban work on
ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
News of Iran's reported cruise missile test came hours after
the White House put Iran "on notice" for its ballistic missile
test and signalled that it could impose new sanctions, taking an
aggressive posture toward Tehran that could raise tensions in
the region.
Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had test-fired a new
ballistic missile, but said the test did not breach the Islamic
Republic's nuclear agreement with world powers or a U.N.
Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.
