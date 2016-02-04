(Adds more quotes, detail)
ANKARA Feb 4 Iran will continue to develop its
missile programme and it should not be considered a threat to
neighbouring and friendly countries, the semi-official Fars news
agency quoted the head of the army as saying on Thursday.
Under a deal reached between Iran and six major powers in
2015, most international sanctions imposed on Iran due to its
nuclear programme were lifted last month. However, sanctions
imposed on its missile programme were not lifted.
According to a July 20 United Nations Security Council
resolution endorsing the deal, Iran is still "called upon" to
refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver
nuclear weapons for up to eight years.
In October, Iran violated a United Nations ban by testing a
precision-guided ballistic missile, prompting a U.S. threat to
impose more sanctions. In December, President Hassan Rouhani
ordered Iran's missile programme to be expanded.
"Iran's missile capability and its missile programme will
become stronger. We do not pay attention and do not implement
resolutions against Iran, and this is not a violation of the
nuclear deal," Fars quoted commander-in-chief Ataollah Salehi as
saying.
He was referring to Iran's deal with world powers last year
to curb a nuclear programme that the West feared, despite
Tehran's denials, was aimed at acquiring atomic weapons.
"Our missile programme is not a threat against our friends
but it is a threat against our enemies. Israel should understand
what it means," Salehi said.
Opposition to Israel, which Tehran refuses to recognize
since its 1979 Islamic revolution, is a central policy in the
Muslim Shi'ite-dominated country.
