* Iran to test-fire long-range missiles during drill
* Closing Strait of Hormuz would harm Iran's own economy
* Tensions high between Iran and the West over nuclear work
By Parisa Hafezi
TEHRAN, Dec 30 Iran will fire long-range
missiles during a naval drill in the Gulf on Saturday, a
semi-official news agency reported, a show of force at a time
when Iran has threatened to close shipping lanes if the West
imposes sanctions on its oil exports.
Iran threatened on Tuesday to stop the flow of oil through
the Strait of Hormuz if it became the target of an oil export
embargo over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could trigger
military conflict with countries dependent on Gulf oil.
"The Iranian navy will test several kinds of its missiles,
including its long-range missiles, in the Persian Gulf on
Saturday," Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, deputy commander of the
Iranian navy, told Fars news agency.
During military drills in 2009, Iran test-fired its
surface-to-surface Shahab-3 missile, said to be capable of
reaching reach Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East.
Washington has expressed concern about Tehran's missiles,
which include the Shahab-3 strategic intermediate range
ballistic missile with a range of up to 1,000 km (625 miles),
the Ghadr-1 with an estimated 1,600 km range and a Shahab-3
variant known as Sajjil-2 with a range of up to 2,400 km.
Iran began a 10-day naval drill in the Gulf last Saturday to
show its resolve to counter any attack by foes such as Israel or
the United States.
Iranian media have said the exercise differed from previous
ones in terms of "the vastness of the area of action and the
military equipment and tactics that are being employed".
The United States and Israel have said they do not rule out
military action against Iran if diplomacy fails to resolve a
dispute over the country's nuclear programme, which Tehran says
is peaceful but which the West says is a cover to build a bomb.
HURTING ECONOMY
Iran has said it would respond to any attack by targeting
U.S. interests in the region and Israel, as well as by closing
the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. Navy, whose Fifth Fleet is based in the Gulf island
of Bahrain, said it would not accept any Iranian disruption of
the flow of oil in the strategic waterway.
"The firing of missiles is the final part of the navy
drill," said Mousavi. "The final phase of the drill is to
prepare the navy for confronting the enemy in war situations."
Navy commander Rear Admiral Ali Rastegari also said
"medium-range, short-range missiles and smart torpedoes" would
be test-fired.
Experts say Iran might be able to close the Hormuz Strait
temporarily, but that such a move would damage its own economy.
Tensions with the West have risen since the U.N. nuclear
watchdog reported on Nov. 8 that Iran appears to have worked on
designing an atomic bomb and may still be pursuing research to
that end.
Iran denies this and says it needs nuclear technology to
generate electricity to meet growing domestic demand.
Tehran has been hit by four rounds of U.N. sanctions since
2006 as well as U.S. and European Union sanctions over its
refusal to suspend sensitive nuclear work.
Some analysts say sanctions on Iran's vital energy sector
might push the clerical establishment to change its nuclear
policy. Over 60 percent of state revenue is from crude exports
and most of Iran's petrol imports are shipped through Hormuz.
"Iranian leaders are worried about sanctions on oil exports
... That is why they are making such threats," said analyst
Hossein Kazemi. "Sanctions on oil income will paralyse the
country."
The Islamic Republic's leadership has repeatedly brushed off
the impact of sanctions on the oil-dependent economy.
