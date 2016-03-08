DUBAI, March 8 Iran's Revolutionary Guards test-fired several ballistic missiles from silos across the country as part of a military exercise on Tuesday, the ISNA news agency reported.

The test was intended "to show Iran's deterrent power and also the Islamic Republic's ability to confront any threat against the (Islamic) Revolution, the state and the sovereignty of the country", ISNA said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Alison Williams)