UNITED NATIONS, March 14 Iran should not face new United Nations Security Council sanctions over recent ballistic missile tests because they do not violate a U.N. resolution, council veto-power Russia said on Monday.

When asked if Iran should face new sanctions for the missile tests, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said: "The clear and short answer is no."

The United States and France have said that if confirmed that the tests involved nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, they would violate a council resolution adopted in July. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Lou Charbonneau; Editing by David Alexander)