WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul
Ryan said on Tuesday that lawmakers would continue to press for new sanctions
against Tehran "until the regime ends its violent, provocative behavior against
the U.S. and our allies."
Ryan, whose Republican party opposed the landmark nuclear agreement the
Obama administration and five other world powers reached with Tehran last year,
said Iran's latest reported missile test violated international law.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) test-fired several
ballistic missiles on Tuesday, state television said, challenging a United
Nations resolution and drawing the threat of a diplomatic response from the
United States.
U.S. and French officials had earlier said a missile test by Iran would
violate U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls on Iran not to
conduct "any activity" related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering
nuclear weapons.
Several Republican lawmakers called for more U.S. sanctions in response, but
there were no immediate plans to introduce new legislation.
The House last month passed a measure that would have limited President
Barack Obama's ability to lift sanctions under the nuclear pact, but there are
no plans for the Senate to take up the legislation, which Obama is expected to
veto.
Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, said his staff was working on an alternative that could win enough
support to pass the Senate, but which would require Democratic support.
"We're having discussions right now and trying to see what type of
legislation is passable," he told Reuters.
