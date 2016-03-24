WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. Treasury
Department blacklisted two Iranian companies on Thursday for
supporting Iran's ballistic missile program, and also sanctioned
two British businessmen it said were helping an airline used by
Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
The United States blacklisted Shahid Nuri Industries and
Shahid Movahed Industries, cutting them off from international
finance. It said they were working for Shahid Hemmat Industrial
Group (SHIG), which the United States alleges is responsible for
Iran's ballistic missile program.
The Treasury Department also blacklisted two British
businessmen - Jeffrey John James Ashfield and John Edward
Meadows - for running businesses that have provided support for
Mahan Air, an Iranian airline. The United States accuses Mahan
Air of transporting funds and arms for Iran's Revolutionary
Guards.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)