(Adds background, details, quote)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. Treasury
Department blacklisted two Iranian companies on Thursday for
supporting Iran's ballistic missile program and also sanctioned
two British businessmen it said were helping an airline used by
the country's Revolutionary Guards.
The United States blacklisted Shahid Nuri Industries and
Shahid Movahed Industries, cutting them off from international
finance. It said they were working for Shahid Hemmat Industrial
Group (SHIG), which the United States says is responsible for
Iran's ballistic missile program.
A nuclear deal signed in July by Iran, the United States and
other world powers left a number of differences unresolved. The
Obama administration on Thursday announced the indictment of
seven Iranians for a coordinated campaign of cyber attacks on
dozens of U.S. banks and a New York dam between 2011 and 2013.
Iran test-fired several ballistic missiles earlier this
month. The United States and other Western nations said the
tests violate a U.N. resolution.
Washington imposed sanctions on 11 companies and individuals
for supplying Iran's ballistic missile program after a series of
tests last year. The tests have stoked calls among Republicans
in Congress for continued sanctions against Iran.
"We will continue to use all of our tools to counteract
Iran's ballistic missile program and support for terrorism,
including through sanctions," said Adam Szubin, acting
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in the
Treasury statement.
The Treasury Department also blacklisted two British
businessmen, Jeffrey John James Ashfield and John Edward
Meadows, for running businesses that have provided support for
Mahan Air, an Iranian airline. The United States has accused
Mahan Air of ferrying troops, equipment and weapons to support
the government of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil
war.
Ashfield was "directly involved" as of late 2015 in
negotiating the purchase of U.S. aircraft engines for Mahan Air,
the Treasury said. Meadows is the director of a company that has
worked to provide aviation parts and financing to Mahan Air, the
Treasury said.
Two companies in the United Arab Emirates, Grandeur General
Trading FZE and HSI Trading FZE, were also blocked for
supporting Mahan Air.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Steve Orlofsky)