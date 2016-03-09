WASHINGTON, March 9 The United States is aware of additional Iran ballistic missile tests conducted on Wednesday and will consider an appropriate response, U.S. officials said, vowing to protect U.S.-ally Israel.

"We will look at these and take the appropriate response, both at the UN and unilaterally as appropriate. And we obviously condemn all threats to Israel, and will stand with Israel to defend itself against such threats," said an official, who asked not to be named.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, defying U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out the previous day. (Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)