WASHINGTON, March 9 The White House is aware of
and reviewing reports of an additional Iranian ballistic missile
test, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the
administration will determine an appropriate response to the
test.
At a daily press briefing with reporters, White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said it would not be a surprise if there
are additional missile launches over the next several days.
"We will continue to redouble our efforts with our allies
and partners in the region to try to limit Iran's ability to
continue to develop their missile program," Earnest said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles
that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, defying
U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out the previous day.
