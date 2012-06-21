By Isabel Coles
| DUBAI, June 21
DUBAI, June 21 The Iranian navy has announced
plans to build more warships and increase its presence in
international waters at a time of growing tension in the Middle
East over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Navy commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the
deployments would protect Iranian cargo ships around the world,
in particular in the Gulf of Aden and the northern part of the
Indian Ocean, according to state news agency IRNA.
The navy wanted to guard Iranian ships from Somali pirates,
the report said.
IRNA did not mention Israel although the Jewish state has
hinted it might take military action against Iran's nuclear
programme.
An Israeli official repeated the veiled threat on Wednesday
following the failure of the latest round of international talks
to make progress on the issue.
State-owned Press TV quoted Sayyari as saying: "Our presence
in international waters is aimed at safeguarding the interests
of the Islamic Republic and strengthening military power to
defend Iran."
"So we will multiply our efforts to enhance our military
might and have a presence in international waters," he said.
The navy's deputy chief for technical affairs said the force
planned to build 10 more vessels, including destroyers and
missile-launching frigates, Press TV said.
Work on building the ships would start after construction of
"Velayat" a Mowj-2 class destroyer is completed. That is due at
the end of the Iranian calendar year next March.
Iranian military officials often assert their military
strength in the region, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz,
the world's most important oil transit channel carrying supplies
from Gulf producers to the West.
Tehran has previously threatened to block the waterway if
attacked.
Two Iranian warships entered the Mediterannean through the
Suez Canal in February 2011 for the first time, and naval
vessels also called at a Syrian naval base this February in a
show of support for its ally President Bashar al-Assad.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)