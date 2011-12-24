TEHRAN Dec 24 Iran began 10 days of naval
exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, raising concern
about a possible closure of the world's most strategic oil
transit channel in the event of any outbreak of military
conflict between Tehran and the West.
The military drill, dubbed "Velayat-e 90", comes as the
tension between the West and Iran is escalating over the Islamic
state's nuclear programme.
Some analysts and diplomats believe the Islamic Republic
could try to block the strait in the event of any war with the
West over suspicions it is seeking atom bombs. Iran's arch-foes
Israel and the United States have not ruled out military action
if diplomacy and sanctions fail to rein in Iran's nuclear work.
Iran says it wants nuclear energy only for peaceful ends.
"The enforcement of the decision to close of the Strait of
Hormuz is certainly within Iran's armed forces' capability, but
such a decision should be made by the country's top
authorities," Iranian Navy commander Habibollah Sayyari was
quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA labour news agency.
Iran has said in the past that it would respond to any
attack by targeting U.S. interests in the region and Israel, as
well as closing the strait, the only access channel for eight
U.S.-aligned, Gulf Arab states to foreign markets.
Iranian authorities have given no indication the strait will
be closed during the exercise, and it has not been shut during
previous drills.
"Displaying Iran's defensive and deterrent power as well as
relaying a message of peace and friendship in the Strait of
Hormuz and the free waters are the main objectives of the
drill," Sayyari said.
"It will also display the country's power to control the
region as well as testing new missiles, torpedoes and weapons."
"Velayat" is a Persian word for "supremacy" and it is
currently used as a title of deference for the Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The United States, Britain and Canada announced new measures
against Iran's energy and financial sectors last month and the
European Union is considering a ban - already in place in the
United States - on imports of Iranian oil.
