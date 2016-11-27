DUBAI Nov 27 Iran may seek to set up naval
bases in Yemen or Syria in the future, as distant footholds
might be more valuable militarily than nuclear technology, the
chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces said in remarks
published on Sunday.
"We need distant bases, and it may become possible one day
to have bases on the shores of Yemen or Syria, or bases on
islands or floating (bases)," said General Mohammad Hossein
Baqeri, quoted by the Shargh daily newspaper.
"Is having distant bases less than nuclear technology? I say
it is worth dozens of times more," added Baqeri, who was
speaking at a gathering of naval commanders.
Iran is a main ally of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's
civil war and of the armed Houthi movement fighting a Saudi-led
military coalition in Yemen.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)