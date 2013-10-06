DUBAI Oct 6 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu may have sought to win over Iranians in an interview
with British Persian-language television, but a casual assertion
that they were banned from wearing jeans won only gentle
ridicule from some of his audience on Sunday.
Netanyahu has watched with some concern a diplomatic drive
by new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to build warmer ties
with the United States and other Western powers and achieve an
easing of sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
But his statements in an interview with the BBC Persian
television on the need for Iran to end its uranium enrichment
programme were somewhat overshadowed by his comments on fashion
freedoms allowed to Iranians by their government.
"I think if the Iranian people had freedom, they would wear
jeans, listen to Western music, and have free elections,"
Netanyahu said in the interview, which was dubbed into Persian
and released late on Saturday.
That statement drew a barbed reaction from Iran where,
though women are required to cover their hair and wear loose
clothing in public, jeans are not forbidden, and are worn. Much
Western music is illegal, but people find a way to listen to it
at home.
Dozens of Iranians published pictures of themselves on
Twitter on Sunday wearing jeans and addressed their posts to
Netanyahu's official Twitter account, saying he was out of touch
with Iranians.
"Mr. Netanyahu, here is a shop selling weapons of mass
destruction in Iran," one popular tweet read, showing a picture
of a denim shop originally published by an Iranian semi-official
news agency.
"Netanyahu, three days ago I bought a pair of jeans,"
another Iranian user tweeted.
Twitter is blocked by a government filter in Iran, though
many Iranians access it through special software to circumvent
the block.
Netanyahu also said in his interview that the people of Iran
and Israel had a "deep friendship into modern times" that had
been destroyed by Iran's current theocratic government. He
criticised the censorship of social media and satellite channels
inside Iran as well as the government's treatment of women and
gays.
"This is not what the Persian people deserve," Netanyahu
said.
He said the election that had brought Rouhani to power was
not free, and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds
the real power over the nuclear programme. Iran denies it is
seeking nuclear weapons, and says its nuclear programme is
purely peaceful.
"I would welcome a genuine rapprochement, a genuine effort
to stop the nuclear programme - not a fake one. Not 'harfe
pooch,'" Netanyahu said, using a colloquial Persian phrase
meaning "empty words."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)