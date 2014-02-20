DUBAI Feb 20 Iranian authorities shut a
reformist newspaper on Thursday, less than a week after its
launch, because it published comments critical of Islamic
criminal law.
"Aseman" (Sky) newspaper, a weekly magazine turned
newspaper aligned with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, had
quoted a political science professor describing eye-for-an-eye
punishment as "inhumane."
"The newspaper was banned for spreading lies and insulting
Islam," an official from Tehran's Prosecutor's office told the
official IRNA news agency.
Numerous articles by Iran's hardline Fars News agency had
called for the paper's closure, reflecting conservative
displeasure with any challenge to shariah law, which mandates
equal retribution for a crime. Conservatives in parliament had
also urged it be shut, calling the comments "unacceptable,"
according to reports from Fars.
The paper's managing director, Mohamad Ghouchani, was also
been prosecuted, the semi-official ISNA news agency said without
elaborating. Ghouchani issued an apology later the same day.
"A technical problem at the last moments of printing led to
this incident. If it were not for that, we would have deleted
that part from the article," he said, according to IRNA.
Aseman, which existed for years as a weekly, first published
as a daily on Saturday with the cover saying "Rouhani is not
alone". It is the second newspaper to be shut since Rouhani took
office in late August following his victory in presidential
elections. Bahar, another reformist publication, was ordered
closed in October after critics said it misrepresented Islamic
history.
Following Rouhani's election, many Iranians hoped he would
make good on his promises for greater political and cultural
freedoms at home, a development that has yet to materialise.
