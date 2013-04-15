* Iranian president seeks more business, political support
in Africa
* Niger looking to diversify nuclear partners beyond
France's Areva
* Analysts say Iran may need foreign sources of raw uranium
NIAMEY, April 15 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad is due to arrive on Monday in Niger, the world's No.
4 uranium producer, where French nuclear group Areva
has seen its monopoly tested by a government looking to
diversify its partners.
Niger is the second of three stops on a trip aimed at
deepening Iran's ties with Africa, a continent Ahmadinejad has
courted for business deals and diplomatic support as the Islamic
Republic becomes increasingly isolated by international
sanctions targeting its disputed nuclear programme.
Some Western analysts say Iran may be close to exhausting
its reserves of raw uranium crucial to its nuclear activity and
could have to seek out foreign sources of supply.
Last week, Iran said operations had begun at two uranium
mines and a milling plant in the country and that Western
opposition would not slow its nuclear work.
Ahmadinejad will be coming from Benin. After Niger he will
go on to oil-producing Ghana in what is expected to be his last
Africa tour before he steps down in June after completing the
second of a maximum two terms as president.
It was not clear if any deal with Niger was on the table
during Ahmadinejad's trip, but his Nigerien counterpart said
last month he wanted to renegotiate the terms of its nuclear
business with Areva.
On the eve of Ahmadinejad's arrival, a local student's union
called for Niger to strike a uranium deal with Iran.
"Areva has exploited us for over 40 years. What the Nigerien
people need is a fair partnership," the union said in statement
broadcast on private television stations.
There is broad frustration in Niger that one of the world's
least developed nations straddling the Sahara has not benefited
more from decades of mining by Areva in its remote desert north.
Earlier this month, several thousand people protested on the
streets of Niamey against Areva, burning French flags.
Talks are continuing between France and Niger and Areva has
agreed to pay Niger 35 million euros ($45.84 million) in
compensation over delays to the planned Imouraren project.
But France remains an important partner for Niger, providing
some 50 million euros in budgetary support last year on top of
various other aid projects.
Iran has denied having shortages of raw uranium, says its
mines can supply the ore needed for its nuclear activity.
But a report this month by U.S. think-tanks Carnegie
Endowment and the Federation of American Scientists said the
scarcity and low quality of Iran's uranium resources compel it
"to rely on external sources of natural and processed uranium".
It added: "Despite the Iranian leadership's assertions to
the contrary, Iran's estimated uranium endowments are nowhere
near sufficient to supply its planned nuclear programme."
Iran denies Western accusations that it is stockpiling
enriched uranium as potential nuclear weapons fuel, not for
future civilian power stations as it maintains.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi in Niamey and Fredrik Dahl
in Vienna; Writing by David Lewis; editing by Mark Heinrich)