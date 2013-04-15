* Iranian president seeks more business, political support
in Africa
* Niger looking to diversify nuclear partners beyond
France's Areva
* Analysts say Iran may need foreign sources of raw uranium
By Abdoulaye Massalatchi
NIAMEY, April 15 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad arrived on Monday in Niger, the world's No. 4
uranium producer, where the French nuclear group Areva
has seen its grip on the industry loosened by a
government looking to diversify its partners.
Niger is the second of three stops on a trip aimed at
deepening Iran's ties with Africa, a continent Ahmadinejad has
courted for business deals and diplomatic support as the Islamic
Republic becomes increasingly isolated by international
sanctions prompted by its disputed nuclear programme.
Some Western analysts say Iran may be close to exhausting
reserves of raw uranium crucial to its nuclear activity and
might have to seek out foreign sources, although the U.N.
sanctions would forbid such purchases.
Last week, Iran said it had started up two uranium mines and
a milling plant, and that Western opposition would not slow its
nuclear work.
Before leaving Benin, Ahmadinejad said these plants "will
completely provide for Iran's needs" and that it did not need to
buy uranium in Africa, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA)
reported.
Niger Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum said uranium was not
on the official agenda but might still come up.
"Even if Iran wants our uranium, the sale would need to be
governed by international regulations," Bazoum said. "Even if
the question comes up, it will require a consideration of
international laws."
Ahmadinejad was greeted at the airport by Niger President
Mahamadou Issoufou and, without making a statement, was taken in
a convoy to the rundown riverside capital, Niamey.
Issoufou said last month he wanted to renegotiate the terms
of Niger's nuclear business with Areva and was looking for other
partner countries.
After Niger, Ahmadinejad travels to oil-producing Ghana.
However, his influence at home is already waning as he prepares
to step down in August after completing his second and final
term.
There is broad frustration in Niger that one of the world's
least developed nations, much of it desert, has not benefited
more from decades of mining by Areva, which is controlled by the
French state.
This month, several thousand people protested on the streets
of Niamey against Areva, burning French flags.
Talks are continuing between Niger and Areva, which has
agreed to pay 35 million euros ($46 million) in compensation
over delays to the planned Imouraren project.
France remains an important partner for Niger, providing
some 50 million euros in budgetary support last year on top of
various other aid projects.
A report this month by two U.S. think-tanks, the Carnegie
Endowment and the Federation of American Scientists, said the
scarcity and low quality of Iran's uranium resources would
compel it "to rely on external sources of natural and processed
uranium".
"Despite the Iranian leadership's assertions to the
contrary, Iran's estimated uranium endowments are nowhere near
sufficient to supply its planned nuclear programme," it added.
Iran denies Western accusations that it is stockpiling
enriched uranium as potential nuclear weapons fuel, not for
future civilian power stations as it maintains.
