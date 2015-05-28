* Exiled group says Korean experts were in military site
* Iran denies the report as "fabricated"
* U.S. says takes claims seriously but has not verified them
By John Irish
PARIS, May 28 An exiled Iranian opposition group
said on Thursday that a delegation of North Korean nuclear and
missile experts visited a military site near Tehran in April
amid talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear
programme.
The dissident National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
exposed Iran's uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and a heavy
water facility at Arak in 2002. Analysts say it has a mixed
record and a clear political agenda.
Iran says allegations that is trying to develop a nuclear
weapons capability are baseless and circulated by its enemies.
Iran and six world powers are trying to meet a self-imposed
June 30 deadline to reach a comprehensive deal restricting its
nuclear work. Issues remaining include monitoring measures to
ensure it cannot pursue a clandestine nuclear weapons programme.
Citing information from sources inside Iran, including
within Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Paris-based NCRI
said a seven-person North Korean Defence Ministry team was in
Iran during the last week of April. This was the third time in
2015 that North Koreans had been to Iran and a nine-person
delegation was due to return in June, it said.
"The delegates included nuclear experts, nuclear warhead
experts and experts in various elements of ballistic missiles
including guidance systems," the NCRI said.
The Iranian embassy in France dismissed the report.
"Such fabricated reports are being published as we get
closer to final stages of the talks and also because there is a
high chance of reaching a final deal," Iran's state website IRIB
quoted an unnamed Paris-based Iranian diplomat as saying.
In Washington, the State Department said it was examining
the claims but had been unable to confirm them.
"These allegations, we're taking them seriously," State
Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told reporters. "We have not
been able to verify them thus far."
There have previously been unconfirmed reports of
cooperation between the two countries on ballistic missiles, but
nothing specific in the nuclear field.
The U.N. Panel of Experts which monitors compliance with
sanctions on North Korea has reported in the past that Pyongyang
and Tehran have regularly exchanged ballistic missile technology
in violation of U.N. sanctions.
SECRECY
The NCRI said the North Korean delegation was taken secretly
to the Imam Khomenei complex, a site east of Tehran controlled
by the Defence Ministry. It gave detailed accounts of locations
and who the officials met.
It said the delegation dealt with the Centre for Research
and Design of New Aerospace Technology, a unit of nuclear
weaponisation research, and a planning centre called the
Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research, which is
under U.S. sanctions.
Reuters could not independently verify the allegations.
"Tehran has shown no interest in giving up its drive to
nuclear weapons. The weaponisation programme is continuing and
they have not slowed down the process," NCRI spokesman Shahin
Gobadi said.
U.N. watchdog the IAEA, which for years has investigated
alleged nuclear arms research by Tehran, declined to comment.
North Korean officials were not available for comment.
Several Western officials said they were not aware of a
North Korean delegation travelling to Iran recently.
A Western diplomat said there had been proven military
cooperation between Iran and North Korea in the past.
North Korean and Iranian officials meet in the course of
general diplomacy. On April 23, Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's
ceremonial head of state and Iran's president held a rare
meeting on the sidelines of the Asian-African summit in Jakarta.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau at the United
Nations, Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; James Pearson in Seoul and
Arshad Mohammed in Washington; editing by Andrew Roche and
Christian Plumb)