European shares slip from 20-month highs, Hugo Boss sinks
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.
PARIS, July 14 PSA Peugeot Citroen is in advanced talks over an Iranian carmaking venture with historic partner Iran Khodro and expects rapid progress following the diplomatic breakthrough lifting sanctions against the country, the French company said.
The deal struck in Vienna between Iran and western powers "should clear the way for significant progress in our discussions", Peugeot Africa & Middle East chief Jean-Christophe Quemard said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Unlike a previous partnership under which Iran Khodro re-assembles older Peugeot models made in European plants, the new Iran venture would include full manufacturing of cars using the group's latest vehicle architectures and engines, Quemard said.
"This project will deliver a generational leap," he said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 3 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon forecast a slightly improved annual trading outcome compared with previous expectations thanks to a robust sales performance this year, boosting its shares.