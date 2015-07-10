(Adds Foreign Minister Zarif quotes, detail)
By Parisa Hafezi and Louis Charbonneau
VIENNA, July 10 The top adviser to Iran's
supreme leader said on Friday that Tehran's "redlines" should be
respected in nuclear talks with major powers aimed at curbing
the country's nuclear programme, the semi-official Iranian news
agency Tasnim reported.
"A deal can be reached only if (our) redlines are respected
... (U.S. Secretary of state John Kerry's) comments are part of
America's psychological warfare against Iran," said Ali Akbar
Velayati, top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei.
Hours ahead of a deadline set by the U.S. Congress for a
quick review of a nuclear deal reached between Iran and the six
powers, Kerry said on Thursday the United States and other
powers were not in a rush to reach the deal with Iran.
Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United
States are trying to reach a deal under which Iran would curb
its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Negotiators have given themselves until the end of the day
on Friday. But if a deal is not reached by 6 a.m. in Vienna
(0400 GMT), the sceptical Republican-led U.S. Congress will have
60 days rather than 30 days to review it, extra time U.S.
President Barack Obama's administration worries could derail it.
"We're here because we believe we are making real progress,"
Kerry told reporters in the Austrian capital. "We will not rush
and we will not be rushed."
However, Kerry said Washington's patience was not unlimited.
We can't wait forever," he said. "If the tough decisions don't
get made, we are absolutely prepared to call an end to this."
Over the past two weeks, Iran and the powers have twice
extended deadlines for completing the long-term nuclear
agreement.
Velayati said Iran had no intention to abandon the talks.
"Iran neither suggests extension of talks, nor rejects it.
It is up to Americans if they want to leave the talks. Iran is
ready to continue the negotiations," Velayati said.
The White House said the talks would not likely drag on for
"many more weeks."
Iran accused some major powers of changing their position.
"Also they are having excessive demands," Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Friday.
On Thursday, a senior Iranian official speaking on condition
of anonymity said, "Suddenly everyone has their own red lines.
Britain has its red line, the U.S. has its red line, France,
Germany."
The official said the United States and others were shifting
their positions and backtracking on an April 2 interim agreement
that was meant to lay the ground for a final deal in return for
easing economic sanctions crippling Iran's economy.
Sticking points in the negotiations include Iran's research
and development on advanced centrifuges, access to Iranian
military sites and nuclear sites and Tehran's demand for an end
to a U.N. Security Council arms embargo,
Tehran says a U.N. embargo on conventional arms has nothing
to do with the nuclear issues and must be lifted in any deal.
Western countries do not want allow Iran to begin importing arms
because of its role supporting sides in Middle East conflicts.
